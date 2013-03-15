FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit posts Q4 loss, sells Kazakh unit
March 15, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

UniCredit posts Q4 loss, sells Kazakh unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Friday it had set aside 9.6 billion euros in loan loss provisions, up nearly 70 percent on a year earlier, and would review its business targets “in light of the exceptionally hard” economic context.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets also said it was selling its Kazakh unit ATF Bank, confirming a Reuters report on Thursday, but did not give a price. UniCredit, which had bought ATF Bank for $2.1 billion in 2007 at the height of the credit boom, is expected to sell it for around $500 million.

UniCredit said it posted a loss in the fourth quarter of 2012 of 553 million euros, compared with a an analyst consensus forecast distributed by the bank of 173 million euro loss for the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

