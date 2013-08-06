FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit net profit beats forecasts, loan loss charges rise
August 6, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

UniCredit net profit beats forecasts, loan loss charges rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Net profit at UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, rose slightly more than expected in the second quarter thanks to a one-off capital gain, even as the lender set aside more money to cover rising bad loans.

Net profit came in at 361 million euros ($478 million), compared with a forecast of 349 million euros in an analyst consensus distributed by the bank, helped by a 254 million euros capital gain on a bond buyback and cost cuts.

Like domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit increased loan-loss provisions over the quarter to 1.7 billion euros, up 35 percent from the previous quarter, to cover for rising bad debts.

UniCredit said its Basel III-compliant Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, had risen to 9.72 percent at the end of June after the sale of Turkish insurance business Yapi Kredi, from 9.46 percent at the end of March.

$1 = 0.7553 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
