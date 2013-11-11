FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit profit falls 40 percent in Q3
November 11, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

UniCredit profit falls 40 percent in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Net profit at UniCredit, Italy’s No.1 bank by assets, fell 40 percent in the third quarter to 204 million euros ($273.51 million) as the sale of insurance operations in Turkey helped see off an otherwise larger fall in profit.

Revenues fell 8.5 percent on an annual basis and fees were also lower in what CEO Federico Ghizzoni called in a statement a “particularly challenging third quarter, not only due to seasonality.”

The net profit figure was bang in line with an analyst consensus distributed by the bank of 203 million euros. UniCredit said it had booked a net capital gain of 181 million euros from the sale of Turkish insurance business Yapi Kredi.

UniCredit had reported a profit of 335 million euros in the third quarter of last year. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

