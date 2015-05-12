FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit posts in line Q1 profit, core capital slightly higher
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit posts in line Q1 profit, core capital slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, posted a 512 million euros ($576 million) net profit in the first quarter, in line with analyst expectations, while its closely watched core capital edged higher.

An analyst consensus distributed by the bank had forecast a net profit of 511 million euros. Earnings were boosted by trading income and higher fees.

UniCredit said its fully-loaded CET 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 10.35 percent from 10.02 percent at the end of December.

The figure includes a contribution of about 25 basis points from a deal sealed in April to merge UniCredit’s Pioneer with Santander Asset Management. ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.