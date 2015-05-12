UniCredit posts in line Q1 profit, core capital slightly higher

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, posted a 512 million euros ($576 million) net profit in the first quarter, in line with analyst expectations, while its closely watched core capital edged higher.

An analyst consensus distributed by the bank had forecast a net profit of 511 million euros. Earnings were boosted by trading income and higher fees.

UniCredit said its fully-loaded CET 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 10.35 percent from 10.02 percent at the end of December.

The figure includes a contribution of about 25 basis points from a deal sealed in April to merge UniCredit’s Pioneer with Santander Asset Management. ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Danilo Masoni)