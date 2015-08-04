Capital worries to overshadow UniCredit results

* Bank working on options to cut costs, avoid rights issue-sources

* CET 1 ratio seen at low end among European rivals

* H1 results to be published on Wednesday

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit is struggling to persuade investors it does not need to tap the market for cash to bolster its financial strength as its capital base lags that of several European rivals.

UniCredit, which will publish first-half results on Wednesday, is reshuffling its management and re-working a five-year business plan unveiled less than 18 months ago as it seeks to boost earnings, cut costs and avoid a rights issue, according to sources close to the matter.

Analysts put the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET) ratio, a key measure of financial strength, at between 9.9 percent and just over 10 percent at end-June, at the low end among European peers and close to a minimum requirement of 9.5 percent set by the European Central Bank.

Meanwhile, profit for the six months is expected at around 1 billion euros - half that reported by domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo, which has a CET 1 ratio of 13.3 percent. UniCredit’s shares have risen 0.8 percent over the past year compared with a 50 percent increase for Intesa‘s.

“The bank is Italy’s only globally systemic institution and the concern is it will need more capital,” said one source.

“It’s working on options to avoid a rights issue but it’s not going to be easy.”

CEO Federico Ghizzoni, who has repeatedly denied the need for a capital increase, said in June the bank would review its strategic plan through to 2018 before then end of this year with an aim to contain costs and re-launch revenue to take account of persistently low interest rates - which reduce margins for retail banks like UniCredit.

The bank also said last month it would simplify its management structure. As a result, Managing Director Roberto Nicastro is expected to leave the group while Chief Financial Officer Marina Natale should extend her powers.

One source said the cost cutting was expected to focus on the German and Austrian business, where the cost-income ratio was respectively 80 percent and 91 percent last year compared to an average 61.5 percent for the group.

Another source said the bank would wait to see the results of an ECB review of banks’ riskiness and capital levels in the autumn before taking action.

Societe Generale analyst Carlo Tommaselli said in a recent report UniCredit may need both a cash call and a shake-up of its operations, including by exiting volatile countries such as Russia and Turkey. The bank is present in 17 countries.

“In our view a rights issue would not be enough without a proper restructuring. UniCredit should perhaps downsize its structure to get out of its strategic and profitability stalemate.”