UniCredit launches strategy review under new CEO, to place FinecoBank stake
July 11, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

UniCredit launches strategy review under new CEO, to place FinecoBank stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit's board on Monday approved the launch of a strategic review under its new chief executive as it seeks to boost its capital position and improve profitability.

Italy's biggest bank by assets last month appointed French investment banker Jean-Pierre Mustier as its chief executive, a choice which a source said is likely to lead to a multi-billion euro capital increase and asset sales.

The bank said in a separate statement it had launched a placement of up to 10 percent of online broker FinecoBank's shares via an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors to strengthen UniCredit's capital ratio and increase the unit's free float.

UniCredit currently holds around 65 percent of FinecoBank and will keep a majority shareholding after the placement.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Giulia Segreti

