UniCredit sells to US asset manager risk on 910 mln euro loan portfolio
January 21, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

UniCredit sells to US asset manager risk on 910 mln euro loan portfolio

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - UniCredit has sold to Mariner Investment Group junior and mezzanine risk on a 910 million euro ($1.23 billion)portfolio of Italian project finance loans, it said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Italy’s biggest bank by assets said the deal with the U.S. asset manager frees up capital it will deploy into new business growth.

“This type of structured finance deal is one of the levers to relieve capital for reinvestment into new lending,” it said. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

