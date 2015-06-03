UPDATE 1-Bank Austria buys out Tiriac stake in Romanian unit

(Adds details and quote)

VIENNA, June 3 (Reuters) - UniCredit Bank Austria has bought out a 45 percent stake in UniCredit Tiriac Bank from Tiriac Holdings Ltd, boosting its stake in the Romanian lender to 95.6 percent, it said on Wednesday.

The market leader in central and eastern Europe (CEE) gave no financial terms in a statement and said it was considering whether to make an offer to the remaining minority shareholders for their stock.

The transaction is set to close this month, it added.

“Following our acquisition of the Royal Bank of Scotland’s retail and corporate customer portfolios in Romania, we are now further strengthening and expanding our market position in Romania through this transaction,” said Carlo Vivaldi, head of Bank Austria’s CEE business.

Bank Austria called Romania an attractive growth market, with GDP expected to rise 2.7 percent this year.

UniCredit Tiriac Bank, based in Bucharest, has around 3,350 employees and serves retail and corporate customers in more than 180 branches in Romania. Tiriac Holdings is controlled by businessman Ion Tiriac, a former professional tennis player. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)