a year ago
UniCredit to ask authorities to investigate market abuse
July 27, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

UniCredit to ask authorities to investigate market abuse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - UniCredit will ask authorities to investigate possible market abuse in relation to media reports over its upcoming strategic review, which on Thursday affected its share price and that of two of its units, the Italian bank said in a statement.

UniCredit said that, if necessary, it would "pursue other available means to ensure that its rights and reputation are protected."

The bank said its shares and those of its units FinecoBank and Bank Pekao had experienced "unusual ... price movements."

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
