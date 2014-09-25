FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit sees scant Russian sanctions impact in 2014 -paper
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 25, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit sees scant Russian sanctions impact in 2014 -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - UniCredit Bank Austria sees little impact from Western sanctions against Russia this year but cannot predict the fallout in 2015, its head of central and eastern Europe (CEE) told an Austrian newspaper.

“We are strongly engaged in only certain market segments in Russia. As far as sanctions go, we don’t expect a big impact this year. I cannot say anything yet for 2015,” Gianni Franco Papa told the Salzburger Nachrichten in an interview printed on Thursday.

The European Union and United States have imposed sanctions on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

Papa said it was clear the economy in Ukraine was suffering from the conflict, which was complicating efforts to sell UniCredit’s Ukraine banking business. He said sale talks continued but would take some time.

He said the Russia-Ukraine crisis had dragged the entire region more into the spotlight but economies there were not developing uniformly.

Economic growth in the CEE region in 2015 would lag forecasts from early this year, he said, but added: “We are nevertheless optimistic and expect on average an increase of 1.5 to 2 percent. Compared with what we are seeing in western Europe that is good, even if not the (growth) rates of the past.”

He said he was cautious about the outlook for non-performing loans in eastern Europe. “We said every year we had hit the peak and then the next year it was more. But there are improvements in risk costs and gradually also for risk provisions for loans.”

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.