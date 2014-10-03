Fortress/Prelios in the lead to buy UniCredit's bad loan unit-sources

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A consortium comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress and Italian property group Prelios is currently in pole position to buy the bad-loan manager UniCredit has put up for sale, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The sale, which could yield Italy’s biggest bank by assets around 700 million euros ($875 million), is part of UniCredit’s plan to strengthen its balance sheet ahead of the outcome of a Europe-wide bank asset review.

Fortress and Prelios are pitted against a group of investors led by U.S. private equity fund Lone Star after UniCredit drew a shortlist of potential bidders last month.

The bank is now expected to make a final decision in the coming weeks.

“Prelios and Fortress are favoured because such a tie-up has a bigger potential for industrial synergies,” one of the sources said. “Clearly, things could change if Lone Star came up with a very generous offer.”

A deadline to submit binding offers expires on Sunday.

UniCredit and Prelios declined to comment. Fortress and Lone Star were not immediately available for a comment.

The unit for sale, UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB), manages more than 40 billion euros of non-performing loans that belong to both UniCredit and to third parties.

The winner would buy both UCCMB’s business operations, or “platform”, and a bad loan portfolio worth around 3.4 billion euros.

UniCredit may decide on the matter as early as Oct. 16, when a board meeting is expected to be held, sources said. A delay of the choice to a later board meeting in November is also possible. (1 US dollar = 0.7997 euro) (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, Gianluca Semeraro, Francesca Landini, Elisa Anzolin, editing by Valentina Za and Gavin Jones)