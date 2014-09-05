FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unicredit to pick buyer for bad-loan unit by mid-Oct-CEO
September 5, 2014

Unicredit to pick buyer for bad-loan unit by mid-Oct-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit expects to be able to enter exclusive talks with one of two remaining bidders for its bad-loan unit by mid-October, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Friday.

Ghizzoni, speaking on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio, confirmed the timetable outlined in a Reuters story earlier this week.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation have told Reuters said the two bidders still in the run for the unit, called UniCredit Credit Management Bank, are Lone Star and a consortium formed by Prelios and Fortress Investment.

Ghizzoni declined to comment when asked about the possible sale of UniCredit’s asset management unit Pioneer. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro, Editing by Lisa Jucca)

