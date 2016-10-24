FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UniCredit shareholder Del Vecchio does not believe capital hike is necessary
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

UniCredit shareholder Del Vecchio does not believe capital hike is necessary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit's shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio said on Monday he did not see a capital increase for the Italian lender as necessary, even though he expected the bank to go ahead with a cash call.

"It is probable that there will be a capital hike, I wait every day for it to be announced, I do not know if it is necessary," told reporters.

Del Vecchio, the 81 year-old founder and controlling shareholder of eyewear group Luxottica, holds 1.6 per cent in Italy's biggest bank by assets.

"A capital increase for what? Why is capital needed by banks nowadays? I do not believe that they need capital... increasing capital has now become a mania," added Del Vecchio.

Unicredit is expected to launch an 8-10 billion euro ($8.7-$11 billion) capital increase early next year after newly appointed CEO Jean Pierre Mustier unveils a new strategic and capital-boosting plan on Dec.13.

$1 = 0.9185 euros Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.