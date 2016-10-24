UniCredit shareholder Del Vecchio does not believe capital hike is necessary

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit's shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio said on Monday he did not see a capital increase for the Italian lender as necessary, even though he expected the bank to go ahead with a cash call.

"It is probable that there will be a capital hike, I wait every day for it to be announced, I do not know if it is necessary," told reporters.

Del Vecchio, the 81 year-old founder and controlling shareholder of eyewear group Luxottica, holds 1.6 per cent in Italy's biggest bank by assets.

"A capital increase for what? Why is capital needed by banks nowadays? I do not believe that they need capital... increasing capital has now become a mania," added Del Vecchio.

Unicredit is expected to launch an 8-10 billion euro ($8.7-$11 billion) capital increase early next year after newly appointed CEO Jean Pierre Mustier unveils a new strategic and capital-boosting plan on Dec.13.