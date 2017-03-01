FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit CEO says main shareholders signed up to capital increase
March 1, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 6 months ago

UniCredit CEO says main shareholders signed up to capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN DONATO MILANESE, Italy, March 1 (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier said on Wednesday that the main shareholders of Italy's biggest bank all subscribed to its 13-billion-euro ($13.7 billion) cash call.

Mustier, who spoke on the sidelines of a conference near Milan, said he would not know for another month-and-a-half if new, significant shareholders were among those who subscribed to the capital increase. ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Smeraro, writing by Steve Scherer)

