UniCredit CEO says main shareholders signed up to capital increase

SAN DONATO MILANESE, Italy, March 1 (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier said on Wednesday that the main shareholders of Italy's biggest bank all subscribed to its 13-billion-euro ($13.7 billion) cash call.

Mustier, who spoke on the sidelines of a conference near Milan, said he would not know for another month-and-a-half if new, significant shareholders were among those who subscribed to the capital increase. ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Smeraro, writing by Steve Scherer)