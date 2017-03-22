ROME, March 22 Abu Dhabi's investment firm Aabar
is the top investor in UniCredit with a stake of 5.04
percent after the Italian bank raised 13 billion euros in a
share sale earlier this year, the lender's website showed on
Wednesday.
Prior to the share issue, UniCredit's top shareholder was
Los Angeles-based fund Capital Research and Management Company
with a stake of 6.7 percent.
Italian press had reported Capital Research had boosted its
position as top investor by buying into the cash call. However,
a regulatory filing dated Feb. 28 showed the U.S. fund had cut
its stake to 4 percent outside of the cash call.
Investors are obliged to disclose significant holdings, but
sometimes do not provide frequent updates.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)