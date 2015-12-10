FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB sets UniCredit's CET 1 threshold at 9.75 pct, plus extra buffer
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 7:38 PM / 2 years ago

ECB sets UniCredit's CET 1 threshold at 9.75 pct, plus extra buffer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit will have to meet a capital ratio of 10 percent from Jan. 1 following the European Central Bank’s so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the Italian lender said on Thursday.

This includes a minimum transitional CET 1 capital ratio of 9.75 percent and an additional buffer of 0.25 percent on a phase-in basis because UniCredit is among a list of global systemically important banks.

That buffer will be increased by 0.25 percent per year until reaching 1 percent on a fully-loaded basis in 2019, Unicredit added.

UniCredit’s transitional CET 1 ratio at the end of September stood at 10.44 percent.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

