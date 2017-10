LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Italy’s UniCredit, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, said on Tuesday it plans to sell a US dollar denominated Tier 2 subordinated bond, having mandated BNP Paribas, Citi and UniCredit as lead managers.

The Reg S 10-year bond, which will have a one time call in five years’ time, could price as soon as Wednesday, one of the banks managing the deal said.