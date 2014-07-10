FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit could use 14-15 bln euros of ECB's TLTRO, around half in Italy
#Financials
July 10, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit could use 14-15 bln euros of ECB's TLTRO, around half in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Unicredit could draw on 14-15 billion euros of the European Central Bank’s fresh long-term refinancing operations known as TLTRO, the bank’s CEO said in an interview on Thursday, confirmed by a spokesman for the lender.

“These are numbers we’re still trying to determine fully but I think that at the group level we could reach 14-15 billion euros, about half of which in Italy,” Federico Ghizzoni told La Stampa newspaper. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
