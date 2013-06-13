FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish unrest not impacting operations at Yapi Kredi-UniCredit CEO
June 13, 2013

Turkish unrest not impacting operations at Yapi Kredi-UniCredit CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday unrest in Turkey was not having an impact on operations at bank Yapi Kredi , which the Italian lender partly owns.

“(Yapi Kredi) bank continues to operate, we don’t see any impact on its business”, Ghizzoni told reporters. “It does not look like we could compare the (Turkish) situation to what happened in northern Africa. This is a different situation.” (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Writing by Lisa Jucca, editing by Jennifer Clark)

