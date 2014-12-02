FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit CEO eyes positive outcome for talks with Fortress on UCCMB
December 2, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit CEO eyes positive outcome for talks with Fortress on UCCMB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday he was confident in a positive outcome for ongoing talks to sell its debt collector unit UCCMB to a consortium led by U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment Group.

“There is progress every day, were are ironing out details so I am confident things will turn out well,” he said, adding, however, he could not say whether a deal would be signed by the end of the year.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets has put UCCMB up for sale at the beginning of this year in a drive to strengthen its capital and free up resources for new lending to Italian companies.

UniCredit entered exclusive talks with a team comprising Fortress and Italian real estate group Prelios in October but talks are taking longer than expected.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni

