FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UniCredit receives at least 3 offers for UCCMB unit -sources
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 21, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UniCredit receives at least 3 offers for UCCMB unit -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects in second paragraph to show that Jupiter is a unit of Italy’s Cerved, removes reference to Jupiter Asset Management)

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - UniCredit has received at least three binding offers for debt collection unit UCCMB, which Italy’s biggest bank by assets has put up for sale as it tackles its large stock of soured loans, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The offers include one by a group made of Fortress Investment Group and real estate group Prelios , another by U.S. investment firm Cerberus Capital Management and Jupiter, a unit of Italy’s Cerved, and a third by private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

The offer presented by the Cerberus and Jupiter team was only for UCCMB’s servicing platform, the sources added.

UniCredit and the mentioned bidders declined to comment.

The deadline for submission of binding offers expired on Wednesday, one of the sources said.

UniCredit has previously said it expects to seal the sale of the Verona-based UCCMB impaired loan management unit by the end of the year. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Massimo Gaia, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.