FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit may hike its Ukrainian unit capital if sale difficult-CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit may hike its Ukrainian unit capital if sale difficult-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit head Federico Ghizzoni said the Italian lender might hike the capital of its Ukrainian unit in 2016, by less than $250 million, if conditions for its sale were unfavourable.

“Recently, in June, we increased the capital of our bank in Ukraine by $250 million,” Ghizzoni told the Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Thursday.

“If the conditions for its sale are not favourable, we are thinking about increasing our Ukrainian bank’s capital in 2016 by an amount that has not yet been defined, but significantly less than the amount from this year.”

Ghizzoni added that his bank was committed to support its Polish unit, the country’s No.2 Bank Pekao SA, despite a bank tax on lenders imposed by the government.

UniCredit is ready to consider acquisitions in Poland if economic and political conditions are favourable, but no talks are currently being held, Ghizzoni added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.