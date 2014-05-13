FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit CEO says Ukraine exposure 1.6 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit CEO says Ukraine exposure 1.6 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 13 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s net exposure to troubled Ukraine is 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion), the Italian bank’s chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni, said on Tuesday.

“The net exposure, including capital and funding, is of around 1.6 billion euros at present,” the banker said, adding that UniCredit’s Polish unit Bank Pekao accounted for 150 million euros.

Speaking at a shareholder meeting, Ghizzoni said that the situation in Ukraine was “different and more fragile” than in Russia, but the former Soviet republic only accounted for 0.4 percent of total assets.

“The bank’s financial position in Russia is very good. It’s the Russian bank that gives UniCredit liquidity and not the other way round,” Ghizzoni said.

“It’s an extremely solid position with loan coverage ratios higher than the group’s average.”

$1 = 0.7270 Euros Reporting by Stefano Bernabei

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.