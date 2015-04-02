FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit's Ukrainian unit to carry out $250 mln cash call
April 2, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit's Ukrainian unit to carry out $250 mln cash call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian unit of Italian bank UniCredit said on Thursday it would carry out a $250 million capital increase to strengthen its balance sheet following the crisis that hit the former Soviet republic.

“This amount of money is aimed to close the page of all the troubles arisen in Ukraine,” the unit’s Chief Executive Graziano Cameli said in a statement.

The cash call will be finalised in June, Cameli said, adding it came after capital-strengthening measures adopted in March for a similar amount.

He said the fresh capital would give the bank, fully controlled by Italy’s biggest lender by assets UniCredit, an “additional safety cushion to face the future” as lots of problems remained to be solved.

“The crucial issue for every investor is creditors’ rights protection. UniCredit Bank’s capital increase gives sign to the whole system and Ukraine that UniCredit is doing its part. We are confident that the government and the public authorities will on their side pursue and implement the necessary reforms,” he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

