Italy exec Gros-Pietro open to discuss UniCredit chairman post
March 30, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

Italy exec Gros-Pietro open to discuss UniCredit chairman post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, March 30 (Reuters) - Italian manager Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said on Friday he had never put his name forward as candidate to replace outgoing UniCredit chairman Dieter Rampl but was ready to discuss the matter if asked.

“I have seen my name mentioned for taking a very important position at the head of a big bank. I have not put forward my candidacy but I would discuss the matter with the Turin province president if such a possibility becomes concrete,” he said during a meeting of the Turin province assembly.

The Turin Province has designated Gros-Pietro as chairman of Compagnia di Sanpaolo, one of the leading shareholders of UniCredit banking rival Intesa Sanpaolo.

Rampl had announced earlier this year he would resign from the bank in May.

Gros-Pietro is also a Fiat board member.

Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro

