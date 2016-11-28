FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil car rental firm Unidas files for IPO, hires banks
November 28, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil car rental firm Unidas files for IPO, hires banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Unidas SA and shareholders have filed for an initial public offering, just a month after Enterprise Holdings Inc agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in the Brazilian car rental firm.

In a securities filing, São Paulo-based Unidas said it hired the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Haitong Securities Co Ltd to underwrite the transaction, commonly known as an IPO. The company and a number of unidentified shareholders will place stakes in the offering, according to the filing. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)

