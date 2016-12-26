FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Enterprise Holdings Inc buys 20 pct of Brazil's Unidas
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 26, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 8 months ago

Enterprise Holdings Inc buys 20 pct of Brazil's Unidas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Enterprise Holdings Inc has bought a 20 percent stake in Brazilian car rental service Unidas SA, the Brazilian company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Enterprise Holdings Brazil, LLC, an affiliate of Enterprise Holdings Inc, bought 10.9 million shares on Dec. 23 for an undisclosed sum.

According to the filing, the sellers of the stake were Kinea I Private Equity Fundo de Investimento em Participações, Kinea Co-Investimento II Fundo de Investimento em Participações, Vinci Capital Partners II Fundo de Investimento em Participações and GIF IV Fundo de Investimento. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.