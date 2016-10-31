FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Enterprise to buy stake in Brazil rental firm Unidas, Globo says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear that Unidas is a peer, not a rival of Enterprise)

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Enterprise Holdings Inc , the world's No. 1 car rental company by revenue, has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in Brazilian peer Unidas SA from a group of three buyout firms, O Globo newspaper reported on Monday.

According to O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim, Enterprise bought the minority stake from private-equity firms Gávea Investimentos Ltda, Vinci Partners and Kinea Investimentos Ltda, which owned a combined 65 percent in Unidas. The transaction could be announced later in the day, O Globo reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

Principal Gestão de Activos SA, which is controlled by a number of Portuguese investors, will keep a 35 percent stake, Globo said. The three funds bought into Unidas five years ago, increasing their stake two years later.

St Louis, Missouri-based Enterprise did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Calls to Unidas and the three funds outside normal business hours were not immediately answered.

Demand for renting cars is resilient amid the longest and harshest recession in eight decades, high unemployment and a slump in discretionary consumer and corporate spending. Rental growth at Unidas fared better than expectations in the first half, signaling pricing flexibility and a better use of current capacity, analysts at HSBC Securities said last week.

Analysts have been raising their rental volume and fleet utilization ratio forecasts for next year, in a sign that a gradual recovery in Brazil's economy is expected to gain traction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Louise Heavens)

