FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilabs postpones three-tranche high yield bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

Unilabs postpones three-tranche high yield bond

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - Swiss medical diagnostics business Unilabs has postponed the execution of a planned high-yield bond due to unfavourable market conditions, a banker on the deal said on Thursday.

The planned issue consisted of EUR510m senior secured bonds, split into fixed and floating tranches, and a riskier EUR175m second lien PIK toggle.

Bookrunners JP Morgan (B&D), Lloyds, Nordea and SEB sent out revised terms for the bond on Wednesday, which saw initially proposed features such as portability dropped and covenants amended following pushback from investors.

The leads set price talk on the senior secured tranche at 8.75% to 9% on the fixed rate and Euribor plus 650bp to 675bp on the FRN late on Wednesday.

On the EUR175m second lien PIK toggle, final terms were set at a hefty yield of 13%.

Unilabs is owned by private equity firms Apax and Nordic Capital.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.