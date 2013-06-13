Unilabs postpones three-tranche high yield bond

LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - Swiss medical diagnostics business Unilabs has postponed the execution of a planned high-yield bond due to unfavourable market conditions, a banker on the deal said on Thursday.

The planned issue consisted of EUR510m senior secured bonds, split into fixed and floating tranches, and a riskier EUR175m second lien PIK toggle.

Bookrunners JP Morgan (B&D), Lloyds, Nordea and SEB sent out revised terms for the bond on Wednesday, which saw initially proposed features such as portability dropped and covenants amended following pushback from investors.

The leads set price talk on the senior secured tranche at 8.75% to 9% on the fixed rate and Euribor plus 650bp to 675bp on the FRN late on Wednesday.

On the EUR175m second lien PIK toggle, final terms were set at a hefty yield of 13%.

Unilabs is owned by private equity firms Apax and Nordic Capital.