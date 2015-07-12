FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever in search for new chairman - Sky News
#Business News
July 12, 2015 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

Unilever in search for new chairman - Sky News

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michael Treschow, Chairman, Unilever, the Netherlands, attends a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch consumer products group Unilever (UNc.AS)(ULVR.L) is searching for a new chairman to replace Michael Treschow, who has been in the job since 2007, Sky News reported on Sunday.

The company, whose products range from Dove soap to Lipton tea and Hellmann's mayonnaise to Klondike ice cream, has hired headhunter Russell Reynolds Associates to find a successor to Treschow, the multimedia news website said. (bit.ly/1HXuw4r)

The new chairman, whose name is expected to be announced by the end of the year, is likely to take over the role at next year’s annual meeting, Sky News reported, citing sources.

It is still not clear if the next chairman will be picked from the existing group of non-executive directors, the broadcaster added.

Unilever appointed its UK business vice president, Graeme Pitkethly, in May as chief financial officer to succeed Jean-Marc Huet later this year. [ID:nL5N0YA0Z1]

Unilever could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

