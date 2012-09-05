FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ben & Jerry's sues over porn copycats
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 12:00 AM / in 5 years

Ben & Jerry's sues over porn copycats

Jessica Dye

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ben & Jerry’s has sued a maker of pornographic DVDs for allegedly infringing the names of its ice cream flavors with a movie series called “Ben & Cherry‘s.”

The company changed some of Ben & Jerry’s best-known ice cream flavors into titles for its movies, according to a complaint filed by Ben & Jerry‘s, a subsidiary of Unilever NV , on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

For instance, “Boston Cream Pie” became “Boston Cream Thighs,” “Chocolate Fudge Brownie” was changed to “Chocolate Fudge Babes,” and “Peanut Butter Cup” became “Peanut Butter D-Cups,” the lawsuit said.

The DVD jackets also mimic the packaging of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream products, according to the lawsuit. Ben & Jerry’s is asking the court to stop the company, Rodax Distributors Inc, from making or selling movies that infringe its trademarks. It is also seeking monetary damages.

Rodax Distributors, a California-based company that makes and sells adult movies and products, did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday evening.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.