Unilever Q3 sales beat forecasts on emerging markets boost

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever posted a 5.9 percent rise in underlying sales in the third quarter, beating analyst forecasts, helped by strong demand for its goods in emerging markets.

Unilever, the world’s No.3 consumer goods group after Nestle and Procter & Gamble reported turnover of 13.4 billion euros ($17.38 billion) in the three months to the end of September.

Analyst forecasts had been for the maker of brands such as Dove and Knorr to post underlying sales growth of 5 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.