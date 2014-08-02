FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever plans job cuts in Europe - magazine
August 2, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Unilever plans job cuts in Europe - magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Unilever will cut more jobs in Europe as real income levels among consumers fall, weighing on demand for brand-name items, Chief Executive Paul Polman was quoted as saying in an interview on Saturday.

“If markets such as those in Europe don’t grow any more because people have less real income available, we still must find a way to make our product lines available,” Polman was quoted as saying in the summary of an interview to appear in the Monday edition of Germany’s WirtschaftsWoche magazine.

“And that means that we need to cut costs now and also close factories if the need is no longer there,” he was quoted as saying.

A Unilever spokesperson did not respond to emails and phone calls.

A slowdown in emerging markets and declining prices in developed markets weighed on sales growth at the Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soap and Lipton tea in the second quarter. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Stephen Powell)

