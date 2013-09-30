FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever warns slowdown in emerging markets has accelerated
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

Unilever warns slowdown in emerging markets has accelerated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever warned on Monday that a slowdown in its emerging markets had accelerated in the third quarter and it now expects underlying sales growth of 3 to 3.5 percent in the period.

Developed markets remained flat to down, it said, and overall Unilever said it was on track to meet its 2013 priorities. It attributed the emerging markets slowdown to a significant currency weakening.

“We continue to grow ahead of our markets and expect underlying sales growth to improve in quarter four,” Chief Executive Paul Polman said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.