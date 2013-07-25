FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Unilever's Q2 sales growth misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Angle-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever , reported underlying sales growth of 5.0 percent for the second quarter, just shy of market expectation, and said that growth was slowing in emerging markets.

The maker of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Dove skincare products said on Thursday that emerging markets grew by 10.3 percent in the quarter, slightly down on the 10.4 percent in the previous quarter, while developed markets fell by 1.3 percent.

“Growth is slowing in emerging markets, as macro-economic headwinds influence consumer behaviour,” the company said on Thursday.

“Developed markets remain sluggish with little sign of any recovery in North America or Europe.”

The market was expecting the firm to report underlying sales growth of 5.5 percent, according to a company compiled consensus of 30 analysts.

