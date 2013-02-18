FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever to invest 50 million euros to set up deodorant plant in India
February 18, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Unilever to invest 50 million euros to set up deodorant plant in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever Plc said it will invest 50 million euros ($66.71 million) to set up an aerosol deodorant manufacturing plant in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The investment will be spread over three years and production capacity will be gradually scaled up, the company said in a statement.

The plant will service demand from India and other South East Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Unilever operates in India through its arm, Hindustan Unilever, the country’s largest consumer goods maker.

