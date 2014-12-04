FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever CEO says eyeing higher-priced personal care brands
#Market News
December 4, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Unilever CEO says eyeing higher-priced personal care brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever is on the hunt to acquire higher-end personal care brands, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking at an investor meeting, CEO Paul Polman also said that high valuations in the industry would not be a deterrent for the right deal.

“We continue to look at opportunities to bring our personal care business more premium,” Polman said.

Pointing to high deal valuations, he added: “That would not deter us from doing the right thing for the company long term.”

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
