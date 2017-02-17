UPDATE 8-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds Moody's note)
LONDON Feb 17 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co has proposed a merger with Unilever , but the Anglo-Dutch company has declined, Kraft said on Friday.
Kraft Heinz said it looks forward to working to reach a deal.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Managers of BlackRock Inc's largest mutual fund, fearing Trump administration policies could hurt technology companies with hefty foreign revenue streams, have reshuffled their top holdings, and it appears one of the first casualties is Google.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Options on the U.S-listed shares of Unilever drew unusually large and bullish trading activity ahead of Friday's disclosure by Kraft Heinz Co that it had made a $143 billion bid for the Anglo-Dutch food company.