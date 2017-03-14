FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Unilever CEO calls for 'level playing field' after Kraft's failed $143 bln bid - FT
March 14, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 5 months ago

Unilever CEO calls for 'level playing field' after Kraft's failed $143 bln bid - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Unilever CEO Paul Polman said there should be a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.

"We're not talking about protection; we are saying that when you have a situation like this, with a national champion, there should be a level playing field," the FT quoted Polman as saying.

The U.S. company walked away from a fight with Unilever last month, just two days after its $143 billion bid - and Unilever's rejection - was made public. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Paul Sandle)

