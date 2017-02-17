UPDATE 8-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds Moody's note)
LONDON Feb 17 Unilever said it saw no merit in a proposed merger with U.S. food group Kraft Heinz Co after rejecting a $143 billion offer, saying it "fundamentally undervalues" the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant.
Unilever said it had received an offer of $50 per share, made up of $30.23 in cash and the remainder in stock in the new group, representing a premium of 18 percent.
"This fundamentally undervalues Unilever," it said on Friday. "Unilever rejected the proposal as it sees no merit, either financial or strategic, for Unilever's shareholders. Unilever does not see the basis for any further discussions." (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds Moody's note)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Managers of BlackRock Inc's largest mutual fund, fearing Trump administration policies could hurt technology companies with hefty foreign revenue streams, have reshuffled their top holdings, and it appears one of the first casualties is Google.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Options on the U.S-listed shares of Unilever drew unusually large and bullish trading activity ahead of Friday's disclosure by Kraft Heinz Co that it had made a $143 billion bid for the Anglo-Dutch food company.