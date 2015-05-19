Unilever names Pitkethly as new CFO after Huet quits

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, said chief financial officer Jean-Marc Huët would quit the company later this year and be succeeded by current UK vice president Graeme Pitkethly.

The company said on Tuesday that Pitkethly, 48, who has been at the company since 2002, would take up the chief financial officer’s role on Oct. 1, with Huët staying on until that time to ensure an orderly transition.

Pitkethly’s current title is executive vice president of Unilever’s UK and Ireland business, with past roles at the 85 billion pound ($133 billion) company including head of M&A and head of treasury.

Huët had been at Unilever since 2010 and from October he said he would consider new opportunities. ($1 = 0.6388 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)