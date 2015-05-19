FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever names Pitkethly as new CFO after Huet quits
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Unilever names Pitkethly as new CFO after Huet quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, said chief financial officer Jean-Marc Huët would quit the company later this year and be succeeded by current UK vice president Graeme Pitkethly.

The company said on Tuesday that Pitkethly, 48, who has been at the company since 2002, would take up the chief financial officer’s role on Oct. 1, with Huët staying on until that time to ensure an orderly transition.

Pitkethly’s current title is executive vice president of Unilever’s UK and Ireland business, with past roles at the 85 billion pound ($133 billion) company including head of M&A and head of treasury.

Huët had been at Unilever since 2010 and from October he said he would consider new opportunities. ($1 = 0.6388 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.