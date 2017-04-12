LAGOS, April 12 Unilever Nigeria
said on Wednesday it will seek shareholder approval next month
to raise 63 billion naira ($200 million) through a rights issue.
The household products maker also said it would seek
approval to increase its authorised share capital to 5 billion
naira by creating an additional 3.95 billion new ordinary shares
of 0.50 naira each.
The local unit of Unilever plans to seek a
vote at a shareholder meeting on May 11, it said in a notice,
adding that it would also ask for approval to convert
shareholder loans to stock as part of the share sale.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
Jason Neely)