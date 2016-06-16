FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Unilever's CEOs say they hope UK remains in EU
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Unilever's CEOs say they hope UK remains in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Unilever Chief Executive Paul Polman and his three predecessors have expressed support for Britain's membership of the European Union, saying the consumer goods giant would be "negatively impacted" by Brexit.

"We therefore hope that in the interests of Unilever, the UK, Europe, and indeed the wider global economy, the UK will choose to Remain and thereby continue to play a central role in Unilever's long-term growth and prosperity," the executives said in a letter sent on Thursday to some 100,000 employees and pensioners of the Anglo-Dutch company.

The letter is signed by Polman, Patrick Cescau, Niall FitzGerald and Sir Michael Perry. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
