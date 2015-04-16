FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever CFO sees 2015 sales growth likely in top half of range
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 16, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

Unilever CFO sees 2015 sales growth likely in top half of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Unilever chief financial officer narrowed the consumer goods giant’s sales growth goal on Thursday after a strong start to the year, helped by an early Easter holiday and a better-than-expected performance in China.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said in January it expected full-year sales growth of about 2 to 4 percent. CFO Jean Marc Huet told Reuters on Thursday it would “probably be in the top half”.

Huet stressed that the performance only reflected 90 days, but said “there’s just more confidence”. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.