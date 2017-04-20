FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever first-quarter sales top expectations
April 20, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 4 months ago

Unilever first-quarter sales top expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever reported better than expected first-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by pricing growth.

The results could boost investor enthusiasm for Unilever, whose shares have remained higher since February when it received, and swiftly rejected, a $143 billion takeover offer from rival Kraft Heinz.

The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soups said underlying sales rose 2.9 percent in its financial first quarter. That compares to analysts' estimates of 2 percent, according to a consensus compiled by the company, and growth of 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter and 3.2 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by David Evans)

