Unilever Q3 sales top expectations

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever reported better than expected third-quarter sales on Thursday.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Knorr soup, Lipton tea and Dove soap said underlying sales rose 5.7 percent. Analysts on average were expecting a rise of 3.9 percent, according to a consensus compiled by the company.

For the rest of the year, Unilever said it expected underlying sales to come in toward the upper end of the 2 to 4 percent range. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)