LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Unilever reported a weaker-than-expected 2.1 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday as a slowdown in emerging markets continued to crimp performance.

Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter sales growth of 3.7 percent, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Sales volume, measuring the amount of products sold, rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by William Hardy)