UK politician Rifkind to step down from Unilever board
March 3, 2015 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

UK politician Rifkind to step down from Unilever board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Malcolm Rifkind, the British politician embroiled in a cash-for-access scandal, will not stand for re-election to the board of Unilever , the company said on Tuesday.

Rifkind was one of British Prime Minister David Cameron’s most senior lawmakers. He said last week he would quit parliament and resign as head of a powerful security committee, after he was secretly filmed offering his services for cash to a fake Chinese company, boasting he had “useful” access to foreign ambassadors.

“We respect Sir Malcolm’s decision to step down as a member of the board and would like to thank him for his contribution to Unilever,” a company spokeswoman said.

In a statement, Unilever said Rifkind had played an active role in its Corporate Responsibility Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Candidates for Unilever’s new board will stand for election at the company’s annual general meeting, to be held on 30 April.

Other board members due to stand down include Byron Grote, Kees Storm and Paul Walsh. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

