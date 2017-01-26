FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Unilever CEO says keeping spreads business makes sense
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 26, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 7 months ago

Unilever CEO says keeping spreads business makes sense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Consumer goods producer Unilever plans to keep its shrinking spreads business as long as it continues to make financial sense, Chief Executive Paul Polman said on Thursday.

The company separated its margarine and spreads business into a standalone unit in 2015 to give it more attention, and the move sparked widespread speculation it would soon be sold.

Polman said on Thursday the rate of decline of the business has continued at a mid single-digit rate last year, due to the rapid contraction of the market, as people eat less bread and margarine. Yet he said Unilever has been able to more than offset the operational impact of the shrinkage with cost savings.

"As long as we continue to generate more value as owners of this business than we would receive from any other options, we should continue to manage this business and protect our value," Polman said. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.