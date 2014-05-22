Unilever sells Ragu & Bertolli pasta sauces for $2.15 bln

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Unilever said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Ragu and Bertolli pasta sauce brands to Mizkan Group for $2.15 billion in cash, marking a final step the restructuring of its portfolio in North America.

The consumer goods company said its North America pasta sauces business had an annual turnover of more than $600 million.

It said the transaction included two production facilities - a sauce processing and packaging facility in Owensboro, Kentucky, and a tomato processing facility in Stockton, California. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)