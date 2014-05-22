FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever sells Ragu & Bertolli pasta sauces for $2.15 bln
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Unilever sells Ragu & Bertolli pasta sauces for $2.15 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Unilever said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Ragu and Bertolli pasta sauce brands to Mizkan Group for $2.15 billion in cash, marking a final step the restructuring of its portfolio in North America.

The consumer goods company said its North America pasta sauces business had an annual turnover of more than $600 million.

It said the transaction included two production facilities - a sauce processing and packaging facility in Owensboro, Kentucky, and a tomato processing facility in Stockton, California. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.